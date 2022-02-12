Liverpool have more than a few options in the midfield department but they have not replaced Gini Wijnaldum, who was a key member of Klopp’s side that won the Champions League and the Premier League.

The Reds have been looking to improve things in the center of the park and once again, the name of Frenkie de Jong is in the focus.

News – Liverpool remain at the forefront to sign £33.6million playmaker

According to a story covered by Sport today (press image provided below), the Dutch international wants to stay at the Nou Camp and for now, even Barca want to hold on to him.

However, the renowned Spanish news source have mentioned that the situation can change if a multi-million-pound offer arrives that would be difficult for all parties to turn down.

It is stated that Liverpool are prepared to move in with a bid to sign De Jong, who has a contract until 2026, in the summer transfer window and even Bayern Munich are willing to make an offer.

The 24-year-old central midfielder won every major domestic prize with Ajax and was a key player in the squad that reached the last four of the Champions League in the 2018-19 campaign.

In the current season, so far, the 38-capped international has started 17 games in the La Liga, scored two goals and provided as many assists.

Barcelona paid a mammoth fee of 75 million euros to sign him and there is a release clause of 400 million euros in his contract. So, the Catalan giants will not allow him to leave for cheap. It has been suggested that a fee of at least £59million (70 million euros) would be required to sign him.