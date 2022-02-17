Klopp pressing to sign £290,000-a-week star who likes Liverpool – Report

Liverpool have been linked with French international and Paris Saint-Germain star, Kylian Mbappe, for some time and once again, the young attacker is in the lime light.

The Les Bleus star will be free to leave the Ligue 1 leaders in the summer transfer window and reports suggest that the Reds are in contention to secure his signature.

According to Sport, the 23-year-old has not agreed any deal to move to Real Madrid, who have presented a lucrative proposal to hire his services.

On the other hand, PSG are consistently trying to extend his stay at the Parc de Princes and have offered him a huge financial package that is basically irrefutable.

As far as the Anfield club are concerned, the Spanish media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool attract Mbappe a lot, Jurgen Klopp is pressing to convince the player to move to Merseyside and they are offering more of a sporting project than an economic one.

Liverpool are one of the favorites to win the UEFA Champions League and the former Monaco man has been an admirer for some time. Back in 2020, he heavily praised the Reds and labeled (BBC) them as a winning ‘machine’.

Mbappe is a world class talent. He has won every major domestic title with PSG and has scored/created goals for fun every season.

In the current campaign, so far, in 32 appearances under Mauricio Pochettino, the £290,000-a-week star (Le Parisien) has directly contributed in 38 goals (22 goals and 16 assists).

On Tuesday night, he scored a stunning solo goal to win the leg for PSG against Real Madrid. He has already netted 5 goals and provided 6 assists in the Champions League this term (7 appearances).

