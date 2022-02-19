Four changes – Liverpool’s likely 4-3-3 XI vs Norwich City

Liverpool have won seven games on the trot and will be favorites to continue the winning run when they face relegation-threatened Norwich City later in the day.

The Reds have a busy period ahead and could make four changes in the squad that started vs Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday night.

As far as the team news is concerned, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Diogo Jota will be absent and the extent of his injury is still unknown.

In such a scenario, Roberto Firmino, who scored the opening goal vs the Nerazzurri, should replace the Portuguese forward to start in the False No. 9 role against the Canaries.

Salah netted the second goal vs the Italian champions and he should retain his place on the right flank. Luis Diaz could be given the nod to start ahead of Mane vs Norwich and the Senegalese may come back for the game against Leeds next week.

In the center of the park, skipper, Jordan Henderson, would likely replace young Harvey Elliott to start with Brazilian international, Fabinho, and Spanish maestro, Thiago Alcantara.

Konate was absolutely brilliant at the back vs Inter Milan but we can expect Matip to return to partner Van Dijk in the central defense. The likes of Alisson, Alexander-Arnold and Robertson should retain their starting positions in the squad.

Here is Liverpool’s likely 4-3-3 XI vs Norwich City: