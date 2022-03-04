Liverpool defeated Norwich City to book their place in the last eight of the FA Cup and tomorrow, they will collide against West Ham United in the Premier League.

The Hammers were able to beat the Reds earlier in the campaign and it will be intriguing to see if they can stop Klopp’s men winning run.

As far as the team news is concerned, we can expect all star players to return to face the London club and Klopp may make 8 changes to the squad that started vs the Canaries in the midweek.

Brazilian shot-stopper, Alisson Becker would likely retain his place in the starting XI on Saturday evening.

In front of the Samba star, the likes of Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Robertson should return to feature in the backline. Matip is a doubt and therefore, Konate could start again.

In the central midfield, Fabinho must return to start as the main defensive midfielder, on the other hand, with Jones and Keita doubts, Henderson and Elliott could start.

In the attacking third, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah will likely return to start in the wide attacking positions and Senegalese international, Sadio Mane, should start as the main center forward up front.

Here is how Liverpool could line up vs West Ham United: