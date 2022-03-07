4-3-3: How Liverpool could line up vs Inter Milan – Key changes

Liverpool have two goal advantage going into the second leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie against Inter Milan.

Jurgen Klopp, rightly so, thinks that the job is not done as yet and the Reds need to work hard to book their place in the last eight of the competition.

As far as the team news is concerned, the German manager has confirmed that the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip have returned to full fitness and took part in the latest training ahead of the contest against the Nerazzurri.

In my view, Bobby and Thiago should be given extra rest since they are returning after some time but Matip could be back to start with Van Dijk in the central defense.

Alisson must start in the goal and Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson would likely feature again in the fullback positions.

In the center of the park, Fabinho and Henderson might retain their starting positions and Harvey Elliott might come back in place of Naby Keita.

As far as the attack is concerned, Diogo Jota may get the nod to start in the False No. 9 position and Mane and Salah may feature in the wide offensive roles. Diaz should be rested and could be brought from the bench if needed.

Here is how Liverpool could line up vs Inter Milan: