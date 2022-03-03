Liverpool have been heavily linked with Uruguayan international, Darwin Nunez, lately and they will have to make a big offer to get his signing done.

According to a report covered by O Jogo (via SW), even after signing Luis Diaz, Jurgen Klopp has plans to further improve his attack at Anfield for next season and the Benfica star is in the focus.

The famous Portuguese news source have mentioned that the 22-year-old is yet to agree a new deal with the Eagles and Klopp intends to sign him for the Reds.

His current deal with the Liga Nos giants will expire in 2025 and O Jogo have mentioned that a (low) fee o 65 million euros (£53.8million) would be needed to sign him.

The ex Almeria center forward has been in blistering form for Benfica this term. So far, in just 18 starts in the Primeira Liga, the 22-year-old has netted 20 goals and provided 2 assists.

For the senior national side, so far, he has only started 2 games and scored as many goals. He would be the one to finally replace legends like Suarez and Cavani for Uruguay.

Liverpool do not have a top out and out striker but over the years, Firmino has done well for us and this term, Diogo Jota has provied to be brilliant as well.

On the other hand, even Mane has done well in the CF role since the arrival of Luis Diaz. Therefore, there is no dire need to sign an out and out striker at Anfield. What do you think?