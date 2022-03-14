Liverpool keen to secure signing of £60million star – Reds have edge

Liverpool strengthened their left wing position in the winter transfer window by luring Luis Diaz, who has done exceptionally well for us so far.

The Reds do have a world class right winger in the form of Salah but his future is up in the air and there is no one good enough to cover for him. On the other hand, we do not have a natural No. 9 as well.

Transfer: Liverpool can agree £41.8million signing before June 30 – Report

If reports in the media are anything to go by then the Merseysiders are interested in signing Alexander Isak, who is naturally a center forward and can be effective in the RW role if needed.

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are keen to secure the signing of the Swedish international, who is also on the radar of Arsenal and Manchester United.

The British news source have mentioned that Real Sociedad value the 22-year-old prized asset at around £60million mark.

It is stated that the youngster has made it clear that he only wants to move to a European side who are competing among the continent’s elite. In such a scenario, Liverpool have the edge over the Red Devils and the Gunners.

The north Londoners have not played in the CL for some time and United have not won any silverware in recent years. On the other hand, Liverpool have won major trophies under Klopp and are fighting for all trophies this term.

Isak started 30 games in the league last season and scored 17 goals for Real Sociedad. He was impressive for Sweden at the European Championships.

As far as this season is concerned, so far, the 31-capped international has directly contributed in 11 goals (8 goals and 3 assists) in 26 starts (all competitions) for the La Liga club.

In your view, should Liverpool offer £60million to sign Alexander Isak?