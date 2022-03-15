With all players fit and the addition of a top new signing in the winter transfer window, Liverpool have shown that with depth, they are arguably the best team in the continent.

Therefore, the owners must back the Reds in the summer transfer window to further strengthen the quality and depth of the squad if they want to to remain at the top.

News – Liverpool keen to secure signing of £60million star – Reds have edge

The Merseysiders did not replace Wijnaldum or Grujic in the center of the park and the midfield department must be improved.

If reports in the media are anything to go by then Jurgen Klopp is a huge admirer of Federico Valverde and wants to sign him from Real Madrid.

According to Spanish source, Nacional, the Uruguayan international’s relation with Ancelotti is not good, he mainly warms the bench and could be offloaded for a fee of 80 million euros (£67million).

In the R16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain (CL), Casemiro was suspended and in his absence Valverde put in a solid performance for the Los Blancos. However, he needs regular game time.

At the Bernabeu, Ancelotti has mainly preferred the likes of Kroos, Modric and Casemiro in the center of the park and in such a situation, so far, the South American has only managed to start 12 games in the La Liga.

The Catalan outlet claim that Klopp believes that the the qualities of the 23-year-old fits his style of play at Liverpool, who are prepared to guarantee a starring role and a high salary to sign him.

In your view, is Federico Valverde good enough to strengthen the midfield department at Anfield?