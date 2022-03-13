Liverpool allowed Wijnaldum and Grujic to leave in the summer but did not bring in anyone to replace them in the central midfield.

The Reds have been interested in signing Spanish international and Barcelona starlet, Gavi, for some time and the latest reports are intriguing.

News – Liverpool have made contact to sign £67million playmaker – Report

According to a report covered by Mundo Deportivo today (news image provided below), Barcelona are looking to agree new deals with their youngsters (Gavi and Araujo), who will be free to leave in 16 months.

As far as the 17-year-old midfielder is concerned, the Spanish news source have stated that several clubs are waiting for him but his priority is to secure a fresh contract at the Nou Camp.

MD claim that Liverpool are one of the clubs that have moved forward and shown interest in the teenage sensation. It is stated that the Reds know they can agree his signing by activating the release clause of £41.8million before June 30.

After June 30, Gavi will have less than a year left on his current contract with the Catalan club but the release clause will rise to £83.6million (100 million euros).

The youngster has already made four appearances for the La Furia Roja under Luis Enrique and regularly starts for Barca under Xavi Hernandez.

In the current campaign, so far, he has started 19 games in the La Liga for the five-time European Champions, scored 2 goals and also provided 4 assists.

At Anfield, Klopp has got midfielders like Ox, Keita, Thiago, Fabinho, Jones, Elliott, Milner and skipper Henderson in the first team. Do you think the German manager needs to further reinforce the department in the next transfer window?

Should Liverpool pay £41.8million to sign Gavi before June 30?