Liverpool have won their last eight games in the Premier League, on the other hand, Arsenal are on a five game winning run.

The Reds, battling for the title, and the Gunners, battling for the top four, will collide tonight. Who will come out on top?

As far as the team news is concerned, Jurgen Klopp may make only a single change in the starting lineup that featured vs Brighton last weekend.

In my view, that one change should be the return of Thiago Alcantara in place of Guinean international Naby Keita. The Spaniard must play with captain Henderson and Brazilian, Fabinho, in the midfield.

The German manager has confirmed that the likes of Milner and Tsimikas are out but Mohamed Salah has recovered from the knock and could be starting tonight against the north Londoners.

The Egyptian superstar would likely feature with Mane and Diaz in the attack. The trio have proved to be highly effective in recent weeks and therefore, Jota and Firmino might be on the bench again.

In the defensive third, Klopp has revealed that Ibrahima Konate is back. Still, we can expect the backline to remain unchanged and in-form Alisson must start in the goal again.

Here is Liverpool’s strongest possible lineup against Arsenal: