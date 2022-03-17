If reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are heavily linked with Swedish international and Real Sociedad forward, Alexander Isak.

Few days back, Mirror Sport reported that the Reds are eager to sign the La Liga striker, who is also wanted by the likes of Arsenal and Man Utd.

Today, as per a report covered by AS (press image provided below), Liverpool could submit a bid worth £58.6million (70 million euros) to sign the 22-year-old from the Spanish side.

Other English clubs are looking at his situation as well but the renowned Spanish source have mentioned that Isak likes Liverpool.

The youngster netted 17 goals in the league last season but in the current campaign, his form has been poor. So far, he has scored just 4 goals in 23 games in the La Liga.

The former Dortmund forward has not managed to score a single goal or provide a single assist in the last 8 league games.

At Anfield, Liverpool have the likes of Jota and Firmino, who have done brilliantly for us under Jurgen Klopp and were on the score-sheet against Arsenal last night. Apart from them, Sadio Mane has done well lately in the CF role as well and the likes of Salah and new signing Diaz have been in top form in the wide attacking positions.

Therefore, there is no dire need to sign a forward for next season. What do you think?