Liverpool have already won a trophy and are flying high in all competitions this season. Based on current form, they should be able to win multiple titles in the current campaign.

To further improve the squad in the summer, reports indicate that the Merseysiders are looking to sign a versatile star in the form of Aurelien Tchouameni.

According to a report covered by Marca, the Monaco midfielder, who will be out of contract in 2024, is linked with a move away from the club and he wants to move to the Premier League.

The renowned Spanish source have stated that Real Madrid have been trying to reach an agreement with him but it seems that the player is destined to move to England.

It is stated that the likes of Liverpool and Man Utd have made contact and asked about signing and Tchouameni could consider joining one of them.

In recent years, the Reds have been miles ahead of their arch-rivals and would surely be a more attractive option for the Les Bleus star.

Tchouameni can effectively play in the defensive and central midfield roles. He has netted 3 goals and provided 2 assists thus far for Monaco this term. The 22-year-old was an important member of the France side that won the UEFA Nations League last year.

Earlier this month, Catalan source, Sport (via The Faithful), reported that it would take a fee of 60 million euros (£50.4million) to lure the youngster from the Ligue 1 side.

Liverpool have not replaced the likes of Wijnaldum and Grujic in the midfield as yet. In your view, should they offer £50.4million to sign Aurelien Tchouameni?