Liverpool submit offer to sign £76million player – Report

Liverpool have mainly operated with a False No. 9 under Jurgen Klopp, who does not have any quality out and out center forward in the squad.

Reports have linked the Reds with Alexander Isak, who is a talented young striker.

News – Liverpool prepared to agree high salary to sign £67million midfielder – Report

Reports in Spain have suggested that Liverpool have moved in with an offer worth 70 million euros to sign the Swedish international

According to a recent story covered by Mundo Deportivo, Real Sociedad have received the above mentioned bid from the Reds through an intermediary.

The Catalan news source have mentioned that the La Liga club have made it clear that they will only sell their prized asset if the release clause in his contract is activated.

Isak’s current deal with the Los Txuri-Urdin will expire in the summer of 2026 and MD claim that it has an exit clause of 90 million euros (£76million). So, Liverpool would have to raise their offer to £76million in order to secure his signature.

As far as our strike-force is concerned, Divock Origi will be out of contract in summer and the Belgian will likely leave. Jota is our first choice forward and Brazilian international Firmino is a quality back-up.

Jota has so far netted 13 goals in the Premier League this term and is only behind Mohamed Salah in the Golden Boot race. On the other hand, Bobby has been injury prone this season and has only started 8 games in the league.

The Samba star will turn 31 later this year and his contract will expire in 16 months, so, sooner or later, a replacement must be signed.

Isak has been out of form lately but he is still 22 with the potential to become a top quality player. In your view, should Liverpool offer £76million to hire his services?