Liverpool will collide against Nottingham Forest in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup tomorrow night. Who will come out on top?

As far as the team news is concerned, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold is out with a hamstring injury and will not be available.

In such a scenario, we can expect veteran Conor Bradley to start in the right-back role. Milner missed the last game due to Illness and same was the case with Tsimikas, so Robbo should be the left back again.

In the central defense, summer signing Ibrahima Konate might return to partner Van Dijk. The manager has confirmed that Alisson will start in the goal.

As far as the midfield is concerned, the likes of Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain may return to the starting XI.

Salah played in the second half vs Arsenal and Klopp has revealed that the Egyptian felt something in his foot. So, it is better to rest the African superstar and Minamino may play on the right flank.

Roberto Firmino, who found the net vs the north Londoners on Wedneday night, must return to feature in the False No. 9 role.

On the other hand, Diogo Jota could start on the left wing. The likes of Sadio Mane and winter signing Luis Diaz may be rested.

Here is Liverpool’s probable 4-3-3 XI vs Nottingham Forest: