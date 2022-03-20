Liverpool are linked with numerous center forwards lately and most surprisingly, the name of Robert Lewandowski is in the limelight.

According to Spanish source, Nacional, Liverpool are preparing a bid of £59million (70 million euros) to sign the Polish international from Bayern Munich.

It is stated that Barcelona are also interested in the Bundesliga star but they cannot match the above-mentioned offer to beat the Reds.

Lewandowski rose to fame during his time at Dortmund under the management of current Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp. In recent years, he has been arguably the best center forward and this is the 7th season in a row he has reached the 40 goal mark.

This term, he has already netted 45 goals in just 37 appearances, and last night, he netted a brace to earn all three points for Bayern Munich.

Lewa’s current deal with the Bavarians will expire in 2023 and reports in Germany (Sky) have indicated that so far, the striker has not decided whether to extend his stay at the Allianz or not.

At Anfield, we do not have a world-class out-and-out No.9 like the Poland captain but Jota and Firmino have done well in the False No. 9 role.

I would definitely love it if a player of Lewandowski’s caliber moves to Anfield but in all fairness, the rumor is insane and such a move is practically not possible for two reasons.

One, Lewandowski will turn 34 in August, there is no way FSG will splash £59million on a veteran, two, we will have to break the pay structure to sign him as he earns around £400k a week (Sky).