As per the latest reports going on in the media, Liverpool are heavily linked with Robert Lewandowski, who might end up leaving Bayern Munich in the summer.

According to Spanish outlet, Fichajes, the Polish international’s intention is to leave the Alliaz Arena outfit and Jurgen Klopp’s team is the most advanced to hire his services.

It is stated that the Reds are ready to agree a deal worth 20 million euros per season i.e. around £320,000 a week, to bring the legendary forward to Anfield.

Lewandowski is one of the best players in the world. He has won every domestic title in Germany multiple times and was the best player for Bayern in their Champions League winning campaign in 2020.

The veteran striker was named the UEFA Player of the Year in 2020 and won FIFA’s Best Player award in 2020 and also in 2021.

He is arguably the deadliest finisher in world football and this season, the 33-year-old has already netted 31 goals in just 27 German Bundesliga appearances for the Bavarians.

So far, Liverpool have scored the highest number of goals in the Premier League this season and the likes of Salah, Jota and Mane are their three top scorers.

With Diaz and Firmino around as well, I do not think that we need to pay a lot to lure striker who will be turning 34 soon.

It must be taken into consideration that Lewandowski is already earning around 25 million euros per season (Sky Germany), so, it would be surprising if he would take a pay cut to reunite with former boss, Jurgen Klopp, at Liverpool.