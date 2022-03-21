Liverpool did not reinforce their midfield department in the summer even after letting players like Wijnaldum and Grujic leave.

Milner has already turned 36 and captain Henderson will be 32 in June, so, the Reds should think about reinforcing things in the center of the park.

As per reports, Jurgen Klopp is looking to eventually replace Millie and Hendo by signing a top-quality French international in the form of Aurelien Tchouameni.

According to the information gathered by Foot Mercato, the German manager is looking towards the future after the veteran duo and wants to improve the midfield.

In such a scenario, it is stated that Liverpool are very interested in signing the Les Bleus star, who is linked with several top clubs and could leave Monaco this summer.

The French source have further mentioned that Ligue 1 side will not sell the 22-year-old for a fee of less than 50 million euros (£42million). Bordeaux will receive 20% of the selling fee.

The UEFA Nations League winner has so far made 7 appearances for the World Champions and his ability to press and win the ball in the center would be perfect for Liverpool.

Foot Mercato claim that La Liga leaders, Real Madrid, and Ligue 1 leaders, Paris Saint-Germain are also interested in luring the young midfielder.

In your view, should Klopp offer £42million to sign Aurelien Tchouameni in the summer transfer window?