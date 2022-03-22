Liverpool have two quality left-wingers in the form of Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz but they have no one good enough to cover for Mohamed Salah on the right flank.

The Egyptian’s current deal at Anfield will expire in 2023 and so far, he has not accepted the proposal put forward by the Reds.

News – Klopp very interested in signing £42million star to replace Liverpool duo

As far as the transfers are concerned, Liverpool have been linked with Brazilian international, Raphinha, for some time and the latest reports are interesting.

In the January transfer window, Italian source, Corriere dello Sport, revealed that the Merseysiders are interested in the Samba star, who has been a hit in the Premier League with Leeds United.

Now, South American outlet, UOL, have reported that Liverpool have done concrete surveys and moved forward to finally sign the right-winger from the Whites.

Raphinha’s current deal with the Elland Road outfit will expire in the summer of 2024 and it has a huge release clause of £70million. Leeds United value their prized asset at around £60million mark (Marca).

In the current campaign, the former Vitoria attacker has started 26 games in the league, scored 9 goals and also provided 3 assists.

For the senior national side, so far, the 25-year-old winger has netted 3 goals in 7 appearances. Currently, he is out with COVID-19 virus and was not selected by Tite in the Selecao squad.

At Anfield, Jurgen Klopp surely needs to strengthen the right-wing position after offloading and not replacing the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Harry Wilson.

In your view, should Liverpool move in with a £60million offer to finally sign Raphinha?