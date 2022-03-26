Liverpool have submitted offer to sign £62.4million star – Report

Liverpool have been heavily linked with Brazilian international Raphinha in the past week and the latest reports suggest that the Reds have even submitted an offer to sign him.

As per a recent report covered by Sport (via SW), the Reds have moved in with an offer which is being managed by the Samba star’s agent.

News – Liverpool ready to agree £320,000 a week deal to sign forward – Report

The famous Spanish news source have mentioned that the likes of Chelsea, Bayern Munich and La Liga giants, Barcelona, are also interested in the Leeds United winger.

Today, Sport (press image provided below) have come up with another story and stated that the Elland Road outfit have rejected the initial proposal of 35 million euros submitted by Barcelona.

The Catalan media outlet claim that the Whites have made it clear that Raphinha will only be sold if the release clause of 75 million euros (£62.4million) is met.

It is stated that the likes of Liverpool and Bayern have more financial muscle than Barca to afford such a deal but the player’s preference is to play for the Nou Camp outfit.

The 25-year-old winger has been brilliant for Leeds United. Last season under Bielsa, he directly contributed in 19 goals in all competitions. This time around, so far, in 26 league starts, the South American star has directly contributed in 12 goals.

Liverpool do need to improve the depth as far as the right-wing position is concerned. Fortunately, Salah has been fit but there is no one good enough to cover for him. In your view, should the Merseysiders bid £62.4million to sign Raphinha?