Mixed Messages on Mo’s Future

It’s been another prolific season for Liverpool’s Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah who is poised to battle it out for the Golden Boot. After 36 games of the campaign, Salah has found the net on 28 occasions, maintaining an impressive strike rate across his Anfield career.

The Reds continue to battle for more silverware and if they lift another trophy in 2021/22, their main striker will have made a significant contribution. However, those prolific returns have led to inevitable speculation over Mo Salah’s future. We’ve seen it all before but the rumours have intensified as the player delays over signing a new Liverpool deal.

The Next Step?

Those rumours are linking Salah with a move to Barcelona at the end of the current season. The La Liga side are in the market for a striker and the Liverpool man is an obvious target.

There will be other strikers up for grabs in the summer: Prolific Norwegian attacker Erling Haaland is expected to leave Borussia Dortmund but the financial superiority of Real Madrid and Manchester City is likely to rule Barca out of the equation.



Due to his age and contract position, Mo Salah is a more obvious target but how much of a blow would his departure be to this Liverpool side?

Salah’s Influence

Having already lifted the EFL Trophy, Liverpool remain on course for an unprecedented quadruple. Jurgen Klopp’s men are in contention for the Premier League, the Champions League and the FA Cup and will be confident of adding at least one more piece of silverware.

Conflicting Reports

Among all the suggestions regarding Salah’s departure, there are signs that he will remain at Anfield. Manager Jurgen Klopp spoke of the influence that the Egyptian has on younger players while suggesting that he wants that to continue.

Michael Owen, who endured a poor career in Spain after leaving Liverpool, has also stated that Salah would be better off where he is.

Will he stay or will he go?

It’s easy to understand why these rumours have surfaced. Barcelona are in need of striking power after losing Sergio Aguero at the start of the season on health grounds. Former Arsenal centre forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined up at the Nou Camp in January and has made an instant impact but Barca are in need of reinforcements.

Liverpool fans could justifiably argue that their team will offer the player more of a test over the next few seasons. The overall standard of the Premier League is much higher and Salah would virtually be guaranteed Champions League football.

The issue relates to the point in the player’s career. Mo Salah will turn 30 in the summer and he’s been at Anfield for five full seasons. If he does want to test himself elsewhere, now is the time.

Hopefully for Liverpool and, for English football in general, he will decide to stay on, but the next few weeks will be crucial in the career of Mohamed Salah.