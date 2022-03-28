Looking ahead at our game against Manchester City

Liverpool’s highly anticipated Premier League visit to table-topping Manchester City on April 10 could decide an evenly-contested title battle in England’s top-flight. If you are looking to bet on the Premier League you can use the Betbull promo code, and back Liverpool to lift one or more trophies this season.

It long looked like Pep Guardiola’s men were waltzing away with their second successive league title, but the Reds’ outrageous domestic form has changed the complexity of the run-in.

Man City’s slip-ups against Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace, coupled with Liverpool’s nine-game winning league streak, have reduced the gap between the sides to a single point.

Match Preview

Manchester City

Following a brace of goalless draws with Sporting Lisbon and Palace in the Champions League and Premier League, respectively, Man City hammered Southampton 4-1 in their FA Cup quarter-finals tie.

The Cityzens’ progression past the Saints means they will encounter Liverpool twice in a week, as the two sides are also set to square off in the competition’s semi-finals at Wembley Stadium.

Guardiola’s men have been a force to be reckoned with at home this season, having won eight of their last nine Premier League fixtures at the Etihad, barring a 3-2 loss to Spurs in mid-February.

Man City can draw further confidence from their five-game home league record against Liverpool (W3, D2) under Guardiola’s stewardship.

Liverpool

After a three-game winless Premier League run during the festive period threw Liverpool’s title bid into doubt, Klopp’s men have hit the ground running on the back of a 3-0 thrashing of Brentford in mid-January.

Currently riding on an eye-catching nine-match winning streak, the Reds are arguably the most in-form side in Europe’s top-five leagues, let alone the Premier League.

Klopp’s men have won their last four away league outings by an aggregate score of 8-1, with three of those victories yielding a two-goal margin.

Therefore, the Merseysiders should take a trip to the Etihad in high spirits, despite the veil of mystery surrounding the future of standout performer Mohamed Salah (via Mundo Deportivo).

Liverpool Team News

According to the Daily Mail, Trent Alexander-Arnold is determined to overcome his injury problems in time to face Man City.

The highly-rated right-back was omitted from England’s upcoming international friendlies against Switzerland and Ivory Coast due to a hamstring injury.

However, he has travelled to Dubai to step up his recovery efforts and make himself available to Klopp for Liverpool’s trip to Manchester.

Diogo Jota played a starring role as Portugal thrashed Turkey 3-1 in their high-stakes 2022 World Cup play-off semi-finals.

After locking horns in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations grand final, Salah and Sadio Mane will battle it out for a place at December’s showpiece event when Egypt take on Senegal in a play-off decider.