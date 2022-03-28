Looking ahead to our game against Manchester United

The latest chapter of a long-standing rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United will see the two English powerhouses trade tackles at Anfield on April 19. For those betting on the game, take a look at the available Paddypower sports bets but make sure you read our full preview below first.

Jurgen Klopp’s team humiliated the Red Devils at Old Trafford earlier this season, as Mohamed Salah’s sublime hat-trick inspired the Reds to an epic 5-0 triumph in October.

The left-footed forward, who is currently away on international duty with Egypt, reportedly his heart set on a move to Xavi’s Barcelona.

Whether or not it is true, Liverpool can ill-afford to let Mundo Deporitvo’s recent claims distract them from their seasonal goals.

Match Preview

Liverpool

Following a torrid home campaign last season, Liverpool have turned Anfield into a fortress again this term, as they remain the only side in the Premier League yet to lose a home match in 2021/22 (W11, D3).

Klopp’s men have been too hot to handle up front, netting a league second-high 37 home goals this Premier League season, at an average of 2.62 per match.

But Liverpool’s free-scoring attack, headlined by the Premier League top-scorer Salah, has not been their only virtue.

Virgil van Dijk’s return from injury has helped the Reds forge a stronghold in front of Alisson’s goal, conceding a league-low seven home goals this term, at an average of 0.5 per game.

Manchester United

Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has overseen some recovery at Old Trafford since replacing ex-boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in late November, steering Man United into a top-four battle.

However, a ‘goal-friendly’ 3-2 home victory over Tottenham Hotspur last time out saw the Red Devils claim only their third win in seven Premier League fixtures (D3, L1).

Man United’s topsy-turvy away form witnessed them alternate between not winning and winning in their last five Premier League travels before the international break (W2, D2, L1).

If they are to strengthen their grip on Champions League qualification, the Old Trafford giants may need all three points at Anfield, where they have failed to score in four of their last five top-flight visits.

Liverpool to use Man United’s desperate need for points against them

Man United will be blinded by revenge following the abovementioned fiasco in the reverse fixture, which could make them vulnerable to Liverpool’s devastating transition plays.

After firing blanks in four of their last five visits to Anfield, the Red Devils will feel obliged to give their frustrated fans something to shout.

But Rangnick’s men are well past the bragging rights, as their hopes of locking a top-four finish for the third season in a row hang in the balance. Indeed the latest Man Utd news is focused more on transfers and the next manager and more ‘winnable’ games against other opponents.

The Red Devils currently trail fourth-placed Arsenal by four points, and with the Gunners also holding a game in hand, a draw at Anfield could prove insufficient for the visiting side.

On the other hand, Liverpool have seemingly had Man United’s number of late, having scored 4+ goals in their last two top-flight meetings with the Old Trafford outfit.