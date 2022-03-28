Liverpool April 2022 Fixtures Preview

Liverpool’s comfortable 2-0 win away to Arsenal last time out made it nine consecutive Premier League victories for Jurgen Klopp’s high-flyers.

While the Reds have hit a purple patch of late, fellow title rivals Manchester City have had a couple of slip-ups, reigniting the Merseysiders’ title bid.

In addition to their Premier League pursuit, Liverpool remain in contention for the Champions League title, while they are two wins away from landing their first FA Cup trophy since 2005/06.

If you are confident of Liverpool’s chances of winning trophies this season then you should consider topsport, Australia’s number 1 bookmaker, as your betting platform. However, before you place any bets, look in more detail at Liverpool’s fixtures for April to see where good betting opportunities lie.

April will be crucial for the Reds’ season, with as many as eight competitive fixtures coming up next month.

Klopp’s men are currently dealing with off-field problems that could affect Liverpool’s seasonal goals.

As per Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have identified the Premier League top scorer as an alternative for prime target Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund.

Watford – Premier League

Amid uncertainty surrounding the future of the Premier League top scorer, Liverpool will play host to relegation-battling Watford in their first post-international Premier League outing.

Tipped for a season-long fight against the drop, the Hornets have lived up to their reputation as warm relegation candidates this term, as they currently languish three points adrift of safety.

Benfica – Champions League first leg

Underperforming Primeira Liga giants Benfica have been handed home advantage for the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Liverpool.

The Reds are significant favourites to reach the competition’s semi-finals for the first time since their victorious 2018/19 campaign.

Manchester City – Premier League

Etihad will play host to a Premier League top-table six-pointer between Man City and Liverpool on April 10.

With just a single point separating the sides ahead of March’s international break, the Merseysiders’ trip to Manchester could prove decisive for a keenly-contested title run-in.

Benfica – Champions League second leg

Regardless of the outcome of the first-leg encounter at the Estadio da Luz, Liverpool’s quarter-final tie against Benfica will likely be decided at Anfield.

The last time the two sides locked horns at this venue in the Champions League, the record-time Portuguese champions walked away with a 2-0 win back in 2006.

Manchester City – FA Cup

Wembley Stadium is the venue as Man City and Liverpool go head-to-head in a mouth-watering FA Cup semi-final showdown that will be streamed by millions around the world.

Both sides have found their FA Cup campaigns a stroll so far, so it will go down to who wants it more.

Manchester United – Premier League

Despite Manchester United’s underwhelming Premier League season, the Red Devils could prove difficult to beat as they desperately seek a top-four finish.

Ralf Rangnick’s men will turn to a humiliating 5-0 defeat in the reverse fixture for motivation in this revenge-poised match-up at Anfield.

Everton – Premier League

The 60th Premier League edition of the Merseyside derby will see the Reds and Everton trade tackles at Anfield.

Klopp’s side thumped relegation-battling Toffees 4-1 at Goodison Park earlier in the season, strengthening their supremacy in the overall Premier League H2H record (W25, D24, L10).

Newcastle United – Premier League

A week after their home clash against Everton, Liverpool will take a trip to resurgent Newcastle United for a tricky fixture at St James’ Park. Inspired by a host of high-profile January additions, Eddie Howe’s men have gone from a relegation-threatened side to legitimate candidates for a top-half finish.