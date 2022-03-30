Another day, another story linking an FC Porto player with a move to Liverpool. The Reds have been linked with Otavio and Vitinha lately but there is another name in the focus.

According to a report covered by Correio da Manha (press image provided below), after signing Diaz, the Reds have stepped up their interest in luring Fabio Vieira from the Dragons.

The famous Portuguese news source have mentioned that Liverpool are intent on signing an offensive midfielder and are targeting the Liga Nos attacker, who has been in brilliant form in the current campaign.

It is stated that on Friday, the Merseysiders sent scouts to observe the performances of Fabio Carvalho and Fabio Vieira against Iceland (U21) and the latter provided an assist in the fixture that ended 1-1.

Correio da Manha claim that the youngster’s current contract with Porto will expire in 2025 and he is valued at around 17 million euros (£14.4million).

Naturally, the 21-year-old is a central attacking midfielder but this season, he has mainly played as a secondary striker and has excelled big time in that role.

So far, he has only started 10 games in the Primeira Liga for the leaders and directly contributed in 15 goals (4 goals and 11 assists). In the Champions League, he featured for 76 minutes at the Dragao against Liverpool and provided an assist.

Jurgen Klopp has got quality central midfielders but no one has been able to regularly score and create goals. The German manager lacks a natural No.10, someone who can replace Coutinho.

Do you think Fabio Vieira is good enough to finally replace the Samba star? Should Liverpool move in with an offer to sign him?