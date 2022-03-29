In the last transfer window, Liverpool signed a top left winger in the form of Luis Diaz from Porto. Now, reports suggest that they are after the Dragons’ main right winger, Otvaio.

Liverpool were linked with te Portuguese international last summer and once again, his name is on the radar at Anfield.

According to a report covered by A Bola (via Sport Witness), Liverpool are one of the clubs willing to sign the Selecao attacker, who has been in top form for the Liga Nos giants, in the summer

The Portuguese outlet have not mentioned any asking price but claim that the player’s current deal with Porto will expire in 2025 and it has a release clause of £51million (60 million euros).

Otavio is naturally a right sided attacker but he can effectively play on the left flank and even as a central/attacking midfielder if needed. Last season, he directly contributed in 17 goals in all competitions for Porto.

As far as the current campaign is concerned, so far, in 25 league starts, the 27-year-old has directly contributed in 15 goals (3 goals and 12 assists) for the Primeira Liga leaders.

For the senior national side, he made his debut last year and scored against Qatar in a friendly contest. In the recent World Cup qualification play-off semi final, Otavio was the Man of the Match as he scored a goal and provided an assist in the 3-1 victory over Turkey.

Liverpool do have quality and depth in the LW position with Mane and Diaz in the squad. However, at the right flank, Klopp needs to sign an attacker to cover for Mohamed Salah, whose future is still up in the air.

In your opinion, should Liverpool bid £51million to sign Otavio in summer?