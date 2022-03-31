Liverpool have been heavily linked with Swedish international Alexander Isak this month and the latest reports are intriguing.

Earlier in March, The Mirror revealed that the Reds are keen on signing the Real Sociedad forward, who is also wanted by the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal.

Moreover, in Spain, Mundo Deportivo, reported that through intermediaries, the Spanish side has received an offer worth £59.5million from the Merseysiders.

As per the latest reports going on in the media, Liverpool are prepared to raise their bid and activate the release clause of 90 million euros (£77million) to sign Isak.

According to Spanish source, Fichajes, Liverpool, the Gunners and the Red Devils are willing to pay £77million to sign the 22-year-old, who is one of the most desired players. If the deal materializes then it would be the biggest sale in the history of Real Sociedad.

Liverpool’s current record signing is Virgil van Dijk, who moved to Anfield in a deal worth £75million from Southampton (The Guardian). So, it will be intriguing to see if the 19-time English champions would break their transfer record to lure Isak.

The young forward scored 17 goals in the Spanish league last season but this term, he has only scored 4 goals in 24 La Liga appearances thus far. He has not scored a single goal in the last 9 league appearances for Sociedad.

In the recently held World Cup qualification play-offs, Isak provided the crucial assist to win the semi final tie for Sweden against Czech Republic, however, he failed to shine in the final vs Poland, who won the contest 2-0 and qualified for the finals to be held later this year.

In your view, should Liverpool break their transfer record to sign Alexander Isak?