Liverpool have been looking at Spanish international Gavi for some time and reports indicate that the Reds are willing to agree a contract to hire his services.

The 17-year-old’s current deal with Barcelona will expire in 2023 and thus far, the Catalan giants have not been able to secure fresh terms with their starlet.

Few weeks back, Mundo Deportivo revealed that Liverpool are interested in the teenage sensation and can agree his signing before June 30 for a fee of 50 million euros (£42million).

More recently, Catalan source, Nacional, have mentioned that the Merseysiders want to lure the youngster for Jurgen Klopp and they are prepared to offer him lucrative terms to move to Anfield.

Gavi wants to stay at the Nou Camp but wants an important deal. It is stated that if Barcelona moved in with an offer worth 5 million euros per season, then Liverpool would offer 8 million euros per season, i.e. around £130,000 a week, to secure his signature.

The midfielder can effectively play in the wide attacking positions as well and so far, he has netted 2 goals and provided 5 assists in 20 league starts for the Catalan giants.

He was an important member of the La Roja squad that reached the final of UEFA Nations League and already, Luis Enrique has handed him 6 appearances for the senior national side.

Liverpool have not replaced Gini and Grujic as yet and it must be remembered that the likes of Milner, Thiago and skipper Henderson are in their 30s. So, the midfield needs to be reinforced.

