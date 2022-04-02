The international break is over with moments of joy and despair for certain Liverpool players, who now have to focus and push the Reds in arguably the most important month of the season.

As far as the team news is concerned, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold has returned to full training and could be available to start vs Watford in the Premier League today.

I think Gomez should be given the nod to play vs the Hornets and Trent can get extra rest to start vs Benfica in the Champions League next week. Joe should feature with the likes of Van Dijk, Matip and Robertson in the back-line.

Brazilian international, Alisson Becker, was brilliant for the national side in the latest World Cup qualification fixtures and he must start in the goal.

In the center of the park, Fabinho must be deployed as the main defensive midfielder and in front of the Samba man, Thiago Alcantara and captain, Jordan Henderson, could start.

As far as the attack is concerned, Jota and Mane helped Portugal and Senegal qualify for the World Cup finals, on the other hand, Salah and Diaz were left dejected and will not travel to Qatar later this year.

Firmino was not in the Selecao squad during the international break, so, he is rested, fresh and could start in the False No.9 role. Mane and Salah may feature on the flanks.

Here is Liverpool’s predicted lineup to face Watford in the Premier League: