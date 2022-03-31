Liverpool have been interested in signing Karim Adeyemi for quite some time and reports suggest that the Reds are keen on finally capturing him in the summer.

Back in October last year, Sky Germany’s, Marc Behrenbeck, revealed that the Merseysiders made contact with to inquire about the German international.

News – Liverpool intent on signing £14.4million offensive midfielder – Report

Moreover, earlier this month, Sky Germany once again reported that the Anfield club maintain interest in luring the 20-year-old center forward from RB Salzburg.

Yesterday, Bild reported that Jurgen Klopp is pressing to finally sign the youngster, who is also on the radar of his former club, Borussia Dortmund.

The famous news source have claimed that the Liverpool boss is very interested and currently there is a transfer poker going on over the asking price of 45 million euros (£38million) demanded by the Austrian champions.

In the current campaign, Adeyemi has netted 15 goals in 19 league starts for Salzburg and also provided 2 assists. In the Champions League, he made 8 appearances and directly contributed in 5 goals (3 goals and 2 assists).

The youngster scored on his debut for Germany back in September 2021 but missed the latest fixtures for his country due to a hamstring injury.

Liverpool do not have a quality out and out striker and have mainly operated successfully with False No. 9 forwards like Roberto Firmino and Diogo Jota.

Do you think Klopp needs a natural No.9? Should Liverpool offer £38million to sign Karim Adeyemi for the manager.