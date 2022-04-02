Liverpool are linked with top quality midfielders as they look to improve the department in the summer transfer window and the name of Jude Bellingham is once again in the focus.

In December 2021, Mirror Sport reported that the Merseysiders are leading the race to sign the England international in the summer transfer window.

More recently, reports coming from Germany are positive. According to Bild, Jurgen Klopp is eager to sign the Three Lions star, who is also on the radar of La Liga leaders, Real Madrid.

The famous news source revealed that it would take a fee of 100 million euros (£84million) to lure the teenage sensation, who has been fantastic for Borussia Dortmund.

On the other hand, renowned journalist, Sebastien Kolsberger, has claimed that Liverpool have the edge to sign the 18-year-old central midfielder. He told Bernabeu Digital:

“Jude (Bellingham) is one of the future midfield stars and all the clubs want him. I think after a few years in Germany, he will move back to England. Liverpool and City also want to sign him. But Jude is a very emotional player, and, therefore, I think that Liverpool have a better chance to sign him”

Bellingham can dribble and strike the ball from both feet and is an energetic presence in the center of the park. He has already made 12 appearances for the senior national side.

This season, so far, he has made 37 appearances for the Bundesliga club and directly contributed in 19 goals (6 goals and 13 assists).

Liverpool do need a player who can be deployed in multiple midfield positions and has the ability to score/create goals.

In your view, should Klopp splash the cash to sign Jude Bellingham in the summer?