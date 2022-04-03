After months for talks, reports indicate that Liverpool are set to deal a mammoth long term deal with Egyptian superstar, Mohamed Salah.

According to The People and The Star Sunday (press images provided below), the African winger was asking for a contract worth £500,000 a week deal but the Reds were not willing to pay such a figure.

News – Liverpool have already held talks to sign £34million player – Journalist

The Anfield club offered him a deal worth £400,000 a week but the 29-year-old, who has been in red hot form this season, turned it down.

Now, Salah, who appreciates the love of the club and the supporters, is willing to agree a big deal that will keep him at Liverpool for the rest of his career.

It is that that the former Roma man is set to accept the £400,000 a week contract offer and the duration of the deal is going to be four years instead of the three years originally discussed.

This means that the playmaker will earn £20.8million per season and the entire worth of the four-year contract will be £83.2million making Salah the highest-paid player in the history of the club.

Without doubt, the Egyptian has been the best player in the Premier League this term. He is leading the goalscoring chart having netted 20 goals and is the hot favorite to win his third PL Golden Boot of his career.

In all competitions, he has directly contributed in 38 goals thus far (28 goals and 10 assists) in just 37 appearances for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Liverpool defeated Watford to register ten straight wins on the trot in the league and will face season-defining games this month. Therefore, the timing of the new deal could be perfect.

In your view, does Mohamed Salah deserve to earn £400,000 a week?