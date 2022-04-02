Liverpool strengthened their attack in the winter transfer window and they might further reinforce the department in the summer.

According to Marco Timmer, the Reds have already held talks with Cody Gakpo but they are not alone in the race to secure his signature.

News – Liverpool prepared to raise bid, pay £77million to secure signing – Report

The Dutch journalist stated (Voetbal International):

“It is now a certainty that Cody Gakpo will leave PSV. The Eindhoven resident has already spoken to clubs such as Liverpool and Manchester City, while Bayern Munich are also interested.”

Timmer claims that at the moment, Arsenal are leading the race to hire his services but anything can happen. As far as the asking price is concerned, it is stated that at least a fee of 40 million euros (£34million) would be needed to sign him.

Gakpo has been in top form for PSV this term. So far, in 37 appearances for the Eredivisie side, the 22-year-old winger has directly contributed in 31 goals (16 goals and 15 assists).

The 4-capped international can play in multiple offensive positions but naturally, he is a left winger. At Anfield, we already have two top-quality left wingers in the form of Sadio Mane and winter signing Luis Diaz.

Therefore, there is no need for Liverpool to improve the left flank in the summer. Instead, they should focus on luring a right winger.

We have not replaced Swiss international, Xherdan Shaqiri, and Welsh international, Harry Wilson, as yet and we have been fortunate that Mohamed Salah has remained fit. There is no one good enough to take the place of the Egyptian.

Have your say – Who should Liverpool sign to improve their attack for the next season?