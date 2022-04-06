Liverpool played a fantastic game last night against Benfica and have a foot in the semi finals of the Champions League after beating the Eagles 3-1 in their own backyard.

Winter signing, Luis Diaz, has been fantastic for us and the Colombian international, who faced consistent jeers from the opposition supporters, scored a goal and provided an assist to earn the victory for the Reds.

As far as the transfers are concerned, reports indicate that the Merseysiders want to further reinforce their attack in the summer transfer window and Christopher Nkunku is on their radar.

Last week, ESPN revealed that Liverpool are interested in signing the French international, who is valued at 75 million euros (£62.5million) by RB Leipzig.

More recently, Sky Sports’ Joe Thomlinson has backed the Anfield club to secure the signing of Nkunku from the Bundesliga side. The presenter stated on the Football Daily:

“I think Christopher Nkunku is the guy for Liverpool.”

“I think he’s just so perfectly laid out for how they want to play football, that it naturally fits. He can play on both sides, his off-the-ball work is sensational, his underlying numbers this season are just absolutely frightening, aren’t they?”

The 24-year-old can play anywhere in the attacking third but mainly, he features in the No. 10 role for Leipzig and has been in sensational form for the German club.

So far, in 26 league starts this term, the 2-capped international has directly contributed in 29 goals (16 goals and 13 assists) for the Red Bull Arena outfit.

In your view, should Liverpool spend £62.5million to secure the signing of Nkunku?