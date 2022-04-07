French international, Kylian Mbappe, is one of the best players in the world and he will be out of contract in the summer.

Top clubs are linked with the Les Bleus attacker and once again, the name of Liverpool is in the focus as well.

According to L’Equipe, the World Cup winning star, who has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, is yet to make his final decision on the future.

As far as Liverpool are concerned, it is stated that initially, it was thought that the Merseysiders cannot financially afford a deal to lure the 23-year-old star.

However, the renowned French news have stated that Liverpool could come with a big deal to sign Mbappe on a bosman. Since there will be no transfer fee, clubs would have to pay a hefty signing on bonus and a lucrative salary to convince the player to join.

Taking into consideration the current contract, the former Monaco forward is earning wages worth 18 million euros per season i.e. around £290,000 a week (Le Parisien).

The 54-capped star has been in sensational form for PSG. In the current campaign, so far, in 38 games he has directly contributed in 48 goals.

In the UEFA Champions League, he scored 6 goals and provided 6 assists in 8 appearances, however, unfortunately, his heroics were not enough. The youngster netted both home and away against Real Madrid but the Ligue 1 leaders collapsed at home and were ousted in the Round of 16.

Kylian Mbappe has the quality to improve any attack in the world. The question is, can Liverpool really afford to sign him?