Liverpool signed French center back, Ibrahima Konate, in the summer and they have a rock solid defensive setup, still, the latest reports indicate that the Reds are interested in another central defender.

Fews hours ago, Goal.com covered an exclusive story and claimed that the Reds are looking to hire the services of Torino star, Gleison Bremer,

The news source have mentioned that the Brazilian player, whose current deal will expire in 2024, is likely to leave the Turin based club this summer and he is valued at 25 million euros (£20.8million).

It is stated that Liverpool have made contact to inquire about singing the 25-year-old but his capture would depend on players’ sales.

Nat Phillips is expected to leave on a permanent transfer and youngsters like Williams and Van den Berg may move out on loan.

In all fairness, even if the above-mentioned center halves leave the Anfield club in the summer, Klopp would still not need to sign a center back.

The six-time European champions already have Virgil van Dijk and Matip, who have regularly started in the current campaign.

On the other hand, in the backup, quality players like Joe Gomez and Konate are available and they have stepped up whenever needed.

Therefore, I do not think that Liverpool need to pursue the signature of Bremer, who has helped Torino keep 8 clean sheets in the Serie A in 28 appearances this season. What do you think?