Liverpool have won ten games on the trot in the Premier League and will need to continue the winning run today to be in pole position for the title.

The Reds will face Man City at the Etihad where they have never won in the league since the arrival of Pep Guardiola.

The good news for Jurgen Klopp and the supporters is that we have a fully fit squad for this enormous contest and the German manager could field his best XI.

We had to travel to Portugal in the midweek for the Champions League contest against Benfica, so, expect few changes in the squad that started.

In the goal, Alisson Becker should retain his place. As far as the defense is concerned, Joel Matip could return in place of French starlet, Ibrahima Konate, who scored vs Benfica and also gifted them a goal.

In the center of the park, the likes of Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara may start again. Naby Keita had an impressive outing vs the Eagles but it is likely that for such a big game, captain Henderson will return to the starting lineup.

As far as the attack is concerned, Mane and Diaz found the net vs Benfica and the latter was awarded the Man of the Match. The duo must start with Egyptian international, Mohamed Salah, who has been out of form lately but remains irreplaceable.

Here is how Liverpool could line up vs Man City: