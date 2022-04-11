Liverpool earned a hard fought point against Manchester City yesterday and now need the Sky Blues to slip up in the title race.

As far as the transfers are concerned, the Reds are looking to improve things in the central midfield and they have been linked with Spanish international Gavi.

Last month, Mundo Deportivo covered a story that the Merseysiders are interested in luring the versatile midfielder from Barcelona and his signing can be sealed by activating the clause of £42million before the end of June.

Now, Catalan source, Nacional, have reported that Liverpool are ready to pay £42million to secure Gavi in case he decides not to extend his contract with Barca.

The news outlet have mentioned that the La Liga giants are eager to sign a new deal with the 17-year-old player. However, the negotiations have stalled because his agent wants a bumper new deal and Barcelona cannot afford to break the bank.

The teenage starlet has already made six appearances for the senior national side and at the Nou Camp, he is an important member of the squad under Xavi.

Gavi can play anywhere in the midfield and has proved to effective in the attack as well. The youngster has so far started 20 games in the league, scored 2 goals and also provided 6 assists.

Last night, vs Levante, he came on as a second half substitute and set up the second goal for Barca.

Klopp has not replaced Wijnaldum and Grujic, on the other hand, the likes of Milner, Thiago and captain Henderson are veterans. Therefore a young central midfielder should be lured.

In your view, should Liverpool pay £42million to secure the signing of Gavi?