Quartet return – Liverpool’s predicted starting lineup vs Benfica

Liverpool have one foot in the last four of the Champions League after beating Benfica 3-1 away from home last week.

The Reds need to complete the job in the second leg tomorrow and should be considered favorites to win at Anfield.

As far as the team news is concerned, the Merseysiders played an exhausting game at the weekend against Manchester City and will collide against the Sky Blues next weekend as well.

Therefore, few stars could be rested for the game in the Champions League vs the Liga Nos giants and we can expect four players to return to the starting XI.

In the back-line, summer signing, Ibrahima Konate, could replace Joel Matip to start in the central defense. The Frenchman scored in the first leg and was solid at the back apart from his one blunder that led to the Benfica goal.

Naby Keita was brilliant vs the Primeira Liga club and he must return in place of captain Henderson, who did majority of the pressing against Man City on Sunday.

In the attack, Salah might retain his place as he desperately needs a goal. In the False No. 9 role, Firmino could replace Jota, on the other hand, Diaz might return for Mane to start on the left wing.

Here is Liverpool’s predicted starting lineup vs Benfica: