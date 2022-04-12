If the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are interested in signing Gleison Bremer from Torino.

Last week, Goal revealed that the Reds have made contact to hire the services of the Brazilian center half, who might leave the Italian side in the summer.

News – Liverpool ready to pay £42million to secure signing – Report

This week, Tutto Juve have reported that Liverpool are prepared to battle and would like to present an offer worth 30 million euros (£25million) to sign the 25-year-old defender.

The news source have mentioned that the Premier League side is trying to beat the Italian teams and the Reds have higher firepower as far as the finances are concerned to win the race.

Bremer has played over 100 games for Torino. As far as this season is concerned, so far, in 29 Serie A starts, he has helped the team keep 9 clean sheets.

At the weekend, he featured for full 90 minutes against Serie A leaders AC Milan and proved to be rock solid at the back as the contest ended 0-0.

The 6ft 2 defender has proved to be effective in the attacking third as well. This term, he has directly contributed in 4 goals in the league and overall, the South American has netted 13 goals and provided 5 assists for the Turin based side.

At Anfield, Klopp has got ample quality and depth as far as the central defense is concerned and therefore, there is no need to sign another CB before selling anyone.