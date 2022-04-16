Liverpool have to agree signing of £41million midfielder

Liverpool are linked with several quality midfielders as they look to strengthen things in the center of the park and in my view, they have to sign Gavi from Barcelona.

Reports in the Spanish media (MD) have already indicated that the Reds want the Spanish international, who can be lured for £41million before the end of June.

Read – Seven changes – How Liverpool could line up vs Manchester City

The Merseysiders have not improved the central midfield even after selling Grujic and letting Wijnaldum leave on a bosman last summer.

In the current campaign, the likes of Henderson, Thiago and Fabinho have mainly started under Jurgen Klopp and the first two are in their 30s. Moreover, Milner is 36.

So, a young quality midfielder must be signed and Gavi is one of the most talented youngsters in world football. At the age of 17, he is already a regular starter for a massive side like Barcelona under the management of Xavi.

On the other hand, even La Furia Roja coach, Luis Enrique, rates the starlet highly and has already handed him 6 caps for the senior national side.

Gavi has the traits to be a hit at Anfield. Klopp likes a midfielder who can consistently press, help in retrieving the ball back, and more importantly, can maintain possession despite extreme pressure.

Also, it must be taken into consideration that our midfielders rarely score/create goals but this teenage midfielder has proved to be effective in the attack as well. This term, so far, in 20 La Liga starts, he has directly contributed in 8 goals.

Reports have indicated that the likes of Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Manchester United are after the gifted midfielder. So, the Reds should act fast to secure his signing.

Have your say – Should Liverpool activate the £41million release clause to sign Gavi in the summer?