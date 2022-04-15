Seven changes – How Liverpool could line up vs Manchester City

After last weekend’s 2-2 draw in the Premier League, Liverpool and Manchester City will collide in the FA Cup on Saturday.

In the midweek Champions League contest against Benfica, Jurgen Klopp opted to rest a number of key first team players and we expect seven stars to return to the starting XI vs the Sky Blues.

As far as the defense is concerned, the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson should return to feature in the fullback positions.

On the other hand, record signing, Virgil van Dijk, would likely return to partner Joel Matip in the central defense in front of Brazilian shot stopper, Alisson.

In the center of the park, skipper Henderson could retain his place in the starting XI. Fabinho should replace veteran Milner to start as the main defensive midfielder, moreover, Thiago Alcantara could take Keita’s place in the midfield.

Diogo Jota suffered a minor injury vs Benfica and Klopp has confirmed that he could be available against the Cityzens (LFC). The Portuguese should ideally be rested.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah started on the bench in the last game and we can expect the African duo to return to the starting XI with Luis Diaz. The pacy trio could trouble Guardiola’s men, who had an exhausting game against Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

Here is how Liverpool could line up vs Manchester City: