Liverpool have been linked with German international, Karim Adeyemi, for some time and the latest reports are interesting.

Last month, Bild reported that Jurgen Klopp wants to hire the services of the 20-year-old forward, who has been in top form for RB Salzburg in the current campaign.

As per a recent story covered by Sky Germany, Borussia Dortmund have made a breakthrough to lure Adeyemi but the deal is still complicated.

The renowned news source have mentioned that a fee of £29million (35 million euros) has been agreed between the two clubs but they are yet to agree on clauses and bonus payments.

Therefore, the deal could fall apart and in such a scenario, the striker is still in talks with Liverpool, RB Leipzig and French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

In the current campaign, the youngster has started 19 games in the Austrian Bundesliga and directly contributed (Transfermarkt) in as many goals (16 goals and 3 assists). He scored 3 goals and provided 2 assists in the Champions League.

Situation at Anfield

German boss, Jurgen Klopp, does not have a top-quality out-and-out striker in the squad but Liverpool have not really needed one.

Over the years, Roberto Firmino has been brilliant for the club in the False No. 9 role and this term, versatile forward, Diogo, Jota has impressed big time. The Portuguese international has already netted 21 goals in all competitions.

Origi is linked with a move to AC Milan (Calciomercato) but in the presence of Salah, Mane, Diaz, Firmino, Jota and Minamino, we have ample quality and depth in the frontline.

Therefore, there is no real need to sign a natural striker in the summer. I do think that a right-winger should be pursued to push Salah, who has been out of form for weeks. The arrival of Diaz rejuvenated Mane and we need competition for the Egyptian playmaker as well.