As per reports going on in the media, Liverpool forward, Divock Origi, is set to leave the club on a free transfer this summer.

According to a story covered by Corriere dello Sport today (news image provided below), AC Milan are looking to improve their attack and they have already reached an agreement in principle to sign the Belgian striker.

The Serie A leaders have relied on veteran center forwards like Olivier Giroud and Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the current campaign. CdS claim that 27-year-old Origi will likely be Milan’s first offensive reinforcement for the next campaign.

The famous Italian media outlet have mentioned that the former Genk man is expected to sign a four-year contract worth £13million (16 million euros – 4 million euros per season) to join the Rossoneri.

Origi has scored some of the most important goals for the Reds but he has never been a regular starter under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

In the 2018-19 campaign, the 32-capped international netted crucial goals against Barcelona (semis) and Tottenham (final) to help us win the UEFA Champions League. He only managed to start in 7 games in our title-winning Premier League campaign (2019-20) because Mane, Salah and Firmino were irreplaceable.

As far as the current season is concerned, so far, he has only started 5 games in all competitions and scored as many goals.

The arrival of Luis Diaz has pushed Origi further down the pecking order. Therefore, the Belgian surely needs to leave Liverpool to play regular first-team football.