Official – Liverpool starting XI vs Manchester United

Liverpool will face arch-rivals Manchester United in the Premier League tonight and the Reds need a victory to put pressure on Manchester City in the title race.

As far as the team news is concerned, Jurgen Klopp has made two changes in the squad that started in the FA Cup against the Sky Blues.

News – Liverpool man expected to sign £13million contract with Serie A side – Report

At the back, Joel Matip has replaced young Ibrahima Konate to start in the central defense with Virgil van Dijk.

Alisson Becker is in the goal and the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Robertson are going to feature in the fullback positions.

In the center of the park, Brazilian star, Fabinho, and Spanish maestro, Thiago Alcantara, are in the starting lineup again. Guinean international, Naby Keita, had a brilliant outing vs City but in his place, skipper Jordan Henderson has returned.

Roberto Firmino is absent due to a minor foot injury and Diogo Jota finds himself on the bench again. Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah are starting in the wide attacking positions. Sadio Mane, who netted a brace at the weekend, is once again featuring in the No. 9 role.

Here is Liverpool’s official starting XI vs Manchester United: