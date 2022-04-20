Liverpool humiliated Manchester United at Anfield last night and will face neighbors Everton in the Premier League on Sunday. Next week, the Reds will collide against Villarreal in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final.

Spanish international, Pau Torres, who is an important member of the Yellow Submarine squad, believes that Liverpool are favorites to qualify for the CL final.

In an interview with Marca, the 25-year-old central defender stated:

“We have to know who we’re up against, and it’s okay to recognize that they (Liverpool) are favorites but so were Juve and Bayern. We are here to prepare for it, work on it and continue to cause surprises. In the end, we have nothing to lose”

Last season, Torres won the UEFA Europa League under the guidance of Unai Emery. On the other hand, this season, his performances have been brilliant in the Champions League.

The La Roja defender helped Villarreal keep clean sheets against Juventus (away) and Bayern Munich (home). Will he be able to stop the Anfield attackers, who have been in brilliant form lately?

This will be Liverpool’s first meeting with the Estadio de la Ceramica outfit in the CL.

Back in 2016, the two teams collided in the semi-finals of the Europa League and Klopp’s men won the tie 3-1 on aggregate. However, it must be remembered that in the final, it was Unai Emery’s Sevilla side that defeated the Reds to lift the trophy.

In your opinion, are Liverpool firm favorites to reach yet another Champions League final?