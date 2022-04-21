Liverpool have played 6 games in 18 days after the international break and the hectic schedule will continue this weekend as they host rivals Everton on Sunday.

As far as the team news is concerned, Jurgen Klopp is hoping that Brazilian international, Roberto Firmino, will be fit to face the Toffees (LFC).

News – Villarreal star believes Liverpool are favorites to qualify for the CL final

The Samba star missed the mid-week contest against Manchester United due to a foot injury and Klopp has confirmed that the forward has not completely recovered as yet. The German manager stated (Liverpool Echo):

“Will he be fit for Everton? We hope so. Actually, we were a bit worried but the scan was fine. But it’s still very painful and that’s why there was no chance (of playing on Tuesday).”

This season, Firmino has missed a lot of games due to fitness concerns (Transfermarkt) and has only started 9 games in the Premier League thus far.

Diogo Jota mainly started in the False No. 9 role in the first half of the campaign. However, since the arrival of Colombian winger, Luis Diaz, Klopp has usually preferred Sadio Mane in the central position and the Senegalese has been excellent.

Firmino remains an important member of the first team. Last week, the 30-year-old started vs Benfica and netted two goals to help us book a place in the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League.

We need a fully fit squad to have a strong chance of winning the quadruple this season. Let’s hope that Bobby recovers in time to face Everton.