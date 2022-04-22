Spanish international, Gavi, will be out of contract next year and the Barcelona starlet has been linked with a move to Anfield.

Last month, Mundo Deportivo revealed that Liverpool can hire the services of the teenage midfielder by activating the release clause of £41.6million (50 million euros) before 30th June.

Moreover, last weekend, Sport reported that the Merseysiders have increased their interest in luring the 17-year-old player.

However, former Red, Steve McManaman, has urged the club not to sign the youngster because for now, they do not need him. The 50-year-old stated (Horseracing.net):

“Liverpool don’t need Gavi at this moment in time. Maybe they could have an eye on him for the future, but I just think at this moment it won’t happen.”

“At this moment in time, for that kind of money, when Liverpool have got about seven midfielders anyway, I just can’t see it happening. You need to see him play a lot more games.”

Gavi has made 41 senior appearances for Barca this term, scored 2 goals and provided 6 assists. Last night, the 6-capped international featured for full 90 minutes in the victory over Real Sociedad.

Liverpool sold Marko Grujic and allowed Gini Wijnaldum to leave for free last summer. Still, they have ample quality and depth in the central midfield.

Klopp has got experienced stars like Milner, Thiago, skipper Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Keita and youngsters like Elliott and Jones in the center of the park. Moreover, Morton (19) made his debut earlier in the campaign and has already made 9 appearances for the first team this season.

In your opinion, do Liverpool need to reinforce their midfield department in the summer transfer window?