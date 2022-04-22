Liverpool are interested in strengthening their midfield department and Dortmund star, Jude Bellingham, has been linked with the Reds for some time.

As per a recent story covered by Football Insider, Liverpool have made contact with the German Bundesliga side to hire the services of the England international.

News – Villarreal star believes Liverpool are favorites to qualify for the CL final

However, BvB have made it clear that they do not intend to sell the 18-year-old midfielder in the summer transfer window. Instead, they are looking to extend his contract. His current deal with the Signal Iduna Park outfit will expire in 2025.

Last month, famous journalist, Sebastien Kolsberger, claimed that both Liverpool and City want to sign the teenage sensation but the Anfield club have a better chance of luring him (Bernabeu Digital)

The 12-capped international has already played 86 games in all competitions for Dortmund, who have utilized the youngster in multiple midfield positions (No. 6, No. 8 & No. 10).

In the current campaign, so far, the former Birmingham City player has featured in 40 games under the management of Marco Rose and directly contributed in 19 goals (6 goals and 13 assists).

Football Insider report that Liverpool want to reinforce things in the center of the park because stars like Thiago, Hendo and Milner are veterans and Oxlade-Chamberlain is out of favor.

Thiago and Henderson are still playing at the highest level for Klopp and they have regularly started when fit. On the other hand, Millie and Ox have mostly warmed the bench this term. We also have options like Fabinho, Keita, Elliott and Jones in the center of the park.

Bellingham is a quality player and he is going to cost a lot. Reports indicate that it would take a fee of at least 100 million euros (£84million) to get him from Dortmund (Bild).