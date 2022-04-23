If reports in the media are anything to go by then Argentine international, Lautaro Martinez, would like to sign for Liverpool.

According to a story covered by Calcio Mercato, the South American striker’s future at Inter Milan is uncertain and he could be sold if an offer of around £67million arrives in the summer.

The famous Italian news source have mentioned that the likes of Arsenal and Atletico Madrid have shown interest in hiring the services of the 24-year-old center forward.

However, Martinez does not want to join the Gunners or the Rojiblancos, instead, he would like to join a club like Liverpool, City or Bayern, who consistently win titles.

In the current campaign, so far, the La Albiceleste forward has started 22 games in the Serie A for the Nerazzurri, scored 15 goals and provided 3 assists. In the Champions League, he only managed to score a single goal (8 appearances) and that was a world-class strike against Liverpool at Anfield.

As far as his international career is concerned, Martinez made his debut for the two-time World Champions back in 2018, and thus far, he has scored 19 goals in 37 games (Transfermarkt).

At Anfield, Klopp has used the likes of Firmino, Jota and lately Mane in the No.9/False No. 9 role and the trio have proved to be effective. Bobby will turn 31 this year and sooner or later, a young replacement should be signed.

It must be remembered that Belgian international, Divock Origi, is expected to leave for AC Milan on a free transfer this summer (CdS). In your view, should Liverpool move in to sign Lautaro Martinez?