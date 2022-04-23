In the winter transfer window, Liverpool splashed the cash to sign a winger in the form of Luis Diaz.

Reports indicate that the Reds are interested in luring another winger and the player in the limelight is Dutch international, Cody Gakpo.

According to Voetbal International, the representatives of the PSV Eindhoven star have already held talks with Liverpool, Arsenal and Man City.

The renowned Dutch media outlet have claimed that the Eredivisie giants are hoping to hold on to the 22-year-old attacker for another year. On the other hand, a fee of around £33.6million would be demanded if they do end up selling him.

Gakpo can play in multiple offensive positions but mainly, he has featured on the left flank. This season, so far, the 4-capped star has scored 18 goals and provided 15 assists in 42 games under Roger Schmidt.

Last weekend, he captained PSV in the KNVB Cup final against arch-rivals Ajax and scored the winning goal in the contest.

Situation at Anfield

Liverpool have got top-quality wingers like Salah, Mane and Diaz in the squad. Moreover, versatile forwards like Jota, Firmino and Minamano can effectively play in the wide attacking positions as well.

So, we do have depth in the attack but apart from Salah, the players mentioned above are naturally right-footed. Last summer, Liverpool offloaded two left-footed right-wingers in the form of Shaqiri and Wilson and we have not replaced them as yet.

In your view, should the Reds move in to further reinforce their offense in the summer?